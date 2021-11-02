Shea's Bistro & Bar to reopen for 'Escape to Margaritaville'

The Shea’s Bistro & Bar will reopen Nov. 16 with the start of "Escape to Margaritaville," which runs Nov. 16-21.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Expect themed margaritas on the menu when Shea’s Performing Arts Center brings back its on-site eatery in November, resuming a partnership with Rich’s Catering & Special Events.

The Shea’s Bistro & Bar will reopen Nov. 16 with the start of "Escape to Margaritaville," which runs Nov. 16-21. The bistro last was open during the shortened run of "Hello Dolly" in March 2020.

Rich’s Catering, a division of Rich Products and one of the region’s largest catering companies, took over operation of the Shea’s Bistro for the 2017-18 theater season.