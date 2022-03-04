The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History offers $1 to buy endangered city-owned landmark

The Campaign offered to by the Meidenbauer House at 204 High Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History has offered to buy an endangered landmark owned by the City of Buffalo.

After reading a recent report on endangered landmarks from the Buffalo News, the Campaign offered to buy the Meidenbauer House at 204 High Street. The house is an unusual conjoinment of two houses build by a family of maltsters back in 1870.

"The recent publicity regarding endangered landmarks, beginning with the Great Northern grain elevator, is especially relevant to the Meidenbauer House as a publicly owned building," Campaign President Paul McDonnell said. "We can't have a landmark owned by the public continue to deteriorate. The public support for saving this building was demonstrated by the many citizens who showed up for the public hearings for the High Street Historic District."

The Campaign is offering a symbolic $1 for the property. The goal is to do a full restoration of the house.