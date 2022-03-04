Popular downtown Buffalo restaurant to get a new owner this summer

But that owner brings with him three decades of history: Michael Greco, the longtime chef for the restaurant, will take over ownership on June 1.

The restaurant at 643 Main St. has been a staple in the theater district for decades, closing for a year-plus during the pandemic. Last summer, the Militello family spent $150,000 on renovations, reopening for its 30th year on Sept. 1 in time for the first show back at Shea’s Performing Arts Center across the street. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.