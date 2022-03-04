x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Popular downtown Buffalo restaurant to get a new owner this summer

Greco said he has plans to make a few more changes to put his stamp on the business to build on what the Militellos have done in the space.
Credit: WGRZ
Bijou Grille

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time in 32 years, the Bijou Grille downtown will have a new owner.

But that owner brings with him three decades of history: Michael Greco, the longtime chef for the restaurant, will take over ownership on June 1.

The restaurant at 643 Main St. has been a staple in the theater district for decades, closing for a year-plus during the pandemic. Last summer, the Militello family spent $150,000 on renovations, reopening for its 30th year on Sept. 1 in time for the first show back at Shea’s Performing Arts Center across the street.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website

Related Articles

In Other News

Out 2 Eat: Lent-friendly fish fry alternatives