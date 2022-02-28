'Black Excellence' artwork displayed on NFTA Metro buses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In January, the Western New York Urban Arts Collective held a contest to give local artists a chance to showcase their work
The winning artwork that will now be on the exterior of NFTA Metro buses in honor of Black History Month was unveiled Monday.
The artist and winner is Monet Kifner and she was there as her masterpiece was unveiled. Her piece is called 'Black Excellence: Told by the Graces.'
"I was at first overwhelmed as to how to approach this piece. It's hard to come up with a concept that could somehow incapsulate and communicate Black excellence, as to where we are now while honoring where we have been and importantly the ideas and cultural contributions that transcend time. So through my artistic dilemma, I decided to frame it through the context of the three graces, creativity, goodwill, and beauty," Kifner said.
Kifner's artwork will on the exterior of NFTA metro buses throughout the City of Buffalo.