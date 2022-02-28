'Black Excellence' artwork displayed on NFTA Metro buses

The artist and winner is Monet Kifner and she was there as her masterpiece was unveiled. Her piece is called 'Black Excellence: Told by the Graces.'

"I was at first overwhelmed as to how to approach this piece. It's hard to come up with a concept that could somehow incapsulate and communicate Black excellence, as to where we are now while honoring where we have been and importantly the ideas and cultural contributions that transcend time. So through my artistic dilemma, I decided to frame it through the context of the three graces, creativity, goodwill, and beauty," Kifner said.