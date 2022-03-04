Newsweek names Roswell Park one of the best specialized hospitals for cancer in the world

Newsweek and Statista surveyed more than 40,000 healthcare experts worldwide for the list for 250. Roswell Park was in the top 50 coming in at 39.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been named one of the top specialized hospitals for cancer in the world by Newsweek.

Newsweek and Statista surveyed more than 40,000 healthcare experts worldwide for the list for 250. Roswell Park was in the top 50 coming in at 39.

The hospital was also the only Buffalo-area center to be named in the list of cancer hospitals.

“We are proud to see our accomplishments stand out even across a global field of esteemed centers,” says Roswell Park President, CEO and M&T Bank Presidential Chair in Leadership Candace S. Johnson, PhD. “Innovation and successful stewardship of life-changing science have been at the core of Roswell Park’s culture throughout our history, and that legacy shines in the high-impact clinical and research advances that earn our center recognition today.”

Data was collected by questionnaires from June to August 2021. All data was checked by Statista to prevent self-nomination. The goal of Newsweek's list is to provide “the best data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance across countries.”

“Consistency in excellence is the hallmark of these institutions,” says Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. “What has set the world’s leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID.”

The full list World's Best Specialized Hospitals for Oncology 2022 is available here.