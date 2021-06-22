Teen pleads guilty to murder and weapons charges in Falls shooting death

The Niagara County DA's office says Geoffrey Sandiford pleaded guilty Monday to all counts of the indictment against him.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Sentencing is set for September for a teen who pleaded guilty Monday to murder and weapons charges.

The Niagara County District Attorney's office says Geoffrey Sandiford, 19, shot Nathan Craft on Ferry St. in Niagara Falls back on July 21, 2020. Sandiford was eventually caught by the US Marshals in the Finger Lakes region and brought back to WNY.