Teen pleads guilty to murder and weapons charges in Falls shooting death

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Sentencing is set for September for a teen who pleaded guilty Monday to murder and weapons charges.
The Niagara County District Attorney's office says Geoffrey Sandiford, 19, shot Nathan Craft on Ferry St. in Niagara Falls back on July 21, 2020. Sandiford was eventually caught by the US Marshals in the Finger Lakes region and brought back to WNY.
“The Niagara Falls Police Department has been tireless in investigating and solving crimes during the most violent stretch in memory”, said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman.