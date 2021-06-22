Mom pleads guilty in death of her three-year-old son

Alechmarie Pizarro pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court Monday to a manslaughter charge for the death of 3-year-old Christopher Pizarro in February 2020.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Syracuse woman faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge for the death of her 3-year-old son.

Alechmarie Pizzaro, 22, was originally charged with murder and manslaughter in connection to the death of Christopher Pizzaro in February 2020.

At the time, the Erie County Medical Examiner's office ruled the child died from blunt force injuries to his head. The Niagara County District Attorney's Office says Pizzaro allegedly committed these crimes while living in the City of Niagara Falls sometime during January 1 and February 15, 2020.

“The Niagara Falls Police Department should be commended on the professional and thorough job they did investigating this most difficult case” . said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman.