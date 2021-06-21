Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino says the city has seen an uptick in violent crime and drug activity, similar to other cities across the country.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Amid the pandemic, police departments across the country have been busy dealing with increases in violent crime.

In the Falls, new strategies are being used to stop gun violence and drug activity. In Niagara Falls, police with the help of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are trying to double team drug dealers and killers, who are still on the streets.

"They’ve worked on putting together task forces and putting together special divisions where they collaborate with regard not only the information but personnel," said Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino.

Both the sheriff’s office and Falls Police have new leadership.

"The idea being to be able to saturate certain locations to bring additional personnel into the area, to try to cover as much ground as we can as well as sharing intelligence information," Restaino said, "I think this presents a consistent and ongoing collaboration between the two agencies, it results in more in that special task force or that special strike in a particular day or week."

Many cities across the country are reporting upticks in crime – and officials in the Falls say it’s no different here.

While the city didn’t have crime data to share with us Monday, officials say shootings are on the rise and there’s more drug activity.

Mayor Restaino says police will be focused on areas of the city that have caught their attention.

REPORTER: Can you talk about specific areas though?

"I know we have some issues they’re dealing with in the inner city issues between Hyde Park and Portage, just down in that area, as well as, down in the tourist location," Restaino said.

Niagara Falls Peacemakers say they’ve taken notice.

"It is visible and other residents are speaking on it I think it’s a great sign," said Ezra Scott, a former city council member, currently a member of Niagara Falls Peacemakers.

REPORTER: What do people get out of this though do you expect to see a reduction in crime?

"Well, what I expect to get out of it is a sense that city government in conjunction with county government understands the uptick and the need for more public safety," Restaino said.