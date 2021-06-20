37-year-old man arrested following shots fired call in downtown Buffalo

A Buffalo Police spokesperson says Luis Montalvo allegedly fired shots into the air during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 37-year-old Buffalo man was arrested late Saturday night after shots were fired in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Police were called to the 300 block of Franklin Street, near West Tupper Street, around 11 p.m.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson says Luis Montalvo allegedly fired shots into the air during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. Officers later recovered a handgun.

Montalvo was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.