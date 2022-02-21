WYRK announces Taste of Country 2022 lineup

The summer country concert will feature Tim McGraw, Billy Currington and Walker Hayes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toyota Taste of Country will return to the Queen City this summer with several big headliners.

The concert was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set to return to Sahlen Field on Friday, June 17. Tim McGraw will headline the show, according to WYRK.

The summer country concert will also feature Billy Currington and Walker Hayes. Osbornnash, WYRK's 2022 Taste of Country Riser, will be the opening act.

WYRK's Clay Moden says event organizers are working on adding a few more acts to the show, but these will be the three main performers. In addition to the music, the concert will have a family zone, field seats and much more.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. However, tickets will go on sale a day early for those who download the WYRK app. According to WYRK, only those who download the app will be able to purchase their tickets on Thursday, Feb. 24.