The Head and the Heart to perform at Artpark in May

The Head and The Heart will perform at Artpark on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Head and The Heart is coming to Western New York this spring.

As part of its "Every Shade of Blue" North American tour, The Head and The Heart will be making a stop at Artpark, along with special guest Jade Bird. The concert, presented by Live Nation, is scheduled to happen on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over two and a half years since we last toured,” says the band in a provided statement. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

Reserved seats for the concert will go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m., and will correspond with the band's release of its new song "Every Shade of Blue." Tickets range from $29.50 to $79.50 and will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com. For more information click here.

Some other big artists expected to play next year at Artpark include Lake Street Dive, Weird Al, Bon Iver, Patti LaBelle, Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown, Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon, Jack White, Dispatch & O.A.R. with G. Love and Earth, Wind & Fire. For more information about those concerts and how to purchase tickets, click here.