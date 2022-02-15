Artpark announced two new concerts added to summer concert series

The new concerts include headliners Grammy-nominated Modest Mouse and Elvis Costello & The Imposters.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark summer music series fans have two more concerts they could attend this summer. On Tuesday the venue announced Grammy nominated rock band Modest Mouse and Elvis Costello & The Imposters have both been added to the summer roster.

Modest Mouse with special guest The Cribs will take the stage on May 27 at 7 p.m. Modest Mouse fronted by Isaac Brock is best known for like “Float On” and “Lampshades on Fire.” The band released their seventh album in the summer of 2021.

Tickets for their concert will be $49.50 in advance and $55 the day of the show. Carry-in chairs are not permitted at the performance.

Then at the end of the summer Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guest Nicole Atkins will take the stage on Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Elvis Costello is touring after the release of their album “The Boy Named If.”

The album is described as songs, "That take us from the last days of a bewildered boyhood to that mortifying moment when you are told to stop acting like a child - which for most men (and perhaps a few gals too) can be any time in the next fifty years," as Costello put it.

Tickets for Costello's show range from $19 to $67, prices will increase by $5 the week of the show. Carry-in chairs will be permitted in designated areas.