Takeout foam packaging ban adds more cost to restaurants' bottom line

A statewide ban on foam containers goes into effect Jan. 1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There’s nothing that screams takeout food louder than Styrofoam containers — but expect to see a lot less of that soon, as a statewide ban on foam containers goes into effect Jan. 1.

In their place, restaurants are beginning to replace their stock with pricier paper, cardboard and fiber packaging. It’s the next hit to the bottom line of an industry already hurting from pandemic-induced supply chain issues, food cost increases and the labor shortage.

Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill at 189 Delaware Ave. made the switch in recent months to get ahead of any supply chain issues. During a typical month, owner Hillary Collura says, she needs at least 20 cases to handle carry-out volume.