Pre-employment drug testing issues exacerbate labor crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Changes in state law and a growing availability of jobs are affecting the pre-employment drug testing industry, and the companies that rely on the service.

New York state’s legalization of recreational marijuana is one factor leading some employers to drop testing altogether, or at least cut it from the list of drugs they test for during the pre-employment process. The other issue stems from delays in the testing and results, with some applicants having to wait more than a week to get an appointment, and then encountering hours-long delays once they arrive.