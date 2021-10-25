Buffalo native brings Georgie's Pizzeria to Akron

The Prince of Pie set to open later this year in leased space at 11891 Main St. in Akron, which previously housed Mooney’s Bar & Grill and Braun’s Bar & Grill.

AKRON, N.Y. — Growing up the son of a pizzeria owner in Buffalo, George Principe was never sick of pizza. In fact, he asked for it at every birthday party and perfected his own recipes later in life.

Now Principe is opening his own place, with Georgie’s Pizzeria – the Prince of Pie set to open later this year in leased space at 11891 Main St. in Akron, a space that previously housed Mooney’s Bar & Grill and Braun’s Bar & Grill.

Principe is planning more than just pizza, with an Italian menu that will include pasta, stuffed jalapeños, Italian cheese balls and three kinds of homemade bruschetta – Italian-, Greek- and Mediterranean-style.