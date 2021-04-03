Survey: 27 percent of NYS restaurants say they may close within 3 months without federal aid

Additionally, the state State Restaurant Association says 67% of NYS restaurants surveyed say take-out/delivery makes up less than a third of lost revenues.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Recent surveys from the New York State Restaurant Association show the dire situation many restaurants are in due to COVID-19.

According to the New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA), a recent survey shows the majority of surveyed restaurants (67 percent) had take-out and delivery make up less than 30 percent of in-person sales lost due to the pandemic.

“Despite recovery and reopening efforts, the restaurant industry continues to struggle. The effects of the past year will undoubtedly have a lasting impact, and we continue to hear the tough circumstances facing New York operators," said Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of NYSRA.

A quarter (27 percent) of restaurant owners surveyed say that within three months, if no additional federal aid is provided, they will 'probably' or 'definitely' close.

Additionally, NYSRA says that year-over-year, restaurant sales are down 44 percent across the state and that restaurants aren't expecting the situation to get better in the coming weeks.

"New York has taken steps to reopen the economy, a welcomed and encouraging effort, but that alone cannot supplant financial assistance,” added Fleischut.

The association added that despite it all, restaurants have still shown up for their communities, with 77 percent of businesses surveyed saying they made a charitable contribution since the pandemic started. These contributions include food, space, cash, and volunteering.