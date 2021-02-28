Judge lifts 11 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants involved in lawsuit

Effective immediately, restaurants and bars involved in the lawsuit are able to stay open past 11 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Acting Supreme Court Judge Timothy Walker on Saturday night granted a preliminary injunction for bars and restaurants involved in a lawsuit over the state's curfew.

The statewide curfew was put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

It was originally 10 p.m. Then on February 14, the governor modified the executive order by extending the curfew to 11 p.m.

The court order from Saturday night noted there is a lack of scientific evidence showing people at restaurants and bars are at a higher risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 at any time, let alone after 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

