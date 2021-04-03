42 WNY restaurants awarded Door Dash COVID-19 relief grants

Funding is part of Door Dash's five-year $200 million Main St. Strong Pledge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly four dozen WNY restaurants will be getting a financial boost thanks to the food delivery service Door Dash. Winners have been announced for its COVID-19 Relief Grant program.

Door Dash provided an opportunity for eateries struggling due to the pandemic with an opportunity to win a grant under its Main St. Strong Pledge. The program is providing grants to cover operating costs including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor dining capacity, and other expenses.

“Restaurants have faced unprecedented challenges in the last year, and DoorDash is proud to support them,” said David London, Head of U.S. East & Federal Government Relations at DoorDash. “It is our hope that these grants will help restaurants as they continue to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Each of the 42 restaurants below will receive a $5,000 grant:

773 North, Grand Island

Armor Inn & Tap Room, Lake View

Bada Bing Bar & Grill, Buffalo

Bellini's Bistro, Buffalo

Cantina 62, Buffalo

Carbone's Pizza, Buffalo

Casa Azul, Buffalo

The Cheesy Chick Cafe, Clarence

Coyote Cafe, Hamburg

EM Tea Coffee Cup Cafe, Buffalo

Freddy J's BBQ, Buffalo

Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo

Haak's Cakes, Hamburg

Hat Trix Bar and Grill, Hamburg

The Hollow Bistro & Brew, Clarence

The Isle View, Tonawanda

John & Mary's Lackawanna

Joe's Deli, Buffalo

Jolly Jug, Amherst

Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Buffalo

Mel's Place, Chaffee

Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo

Misuta Chow's, Buffalo

My Tomato Pie, Amherst

Nellai Banana Leaf, Williamsville

Nick’s Place Express, Kenmore

Old School Tavern, Buffalo

Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant, Buffalo

Phat Catz, Buffalo

Pho Cafe, Getzville

Phovana Restaurant, Amherst

Saigon Bangkok, Hamburg

Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Buffalo

Serafim’s Greek on the Street, Kenmore

Sweet Life Dessert Experience, Tonawanda

SZND Dining, Buffalo

Taqueria Los Mayas, Cheektowaga

This Little Pig, Williamsville

Tipico Coffee, Buffalo

Wallenwein’s Hotel, East Aurora

Waves Restaurant, Cheektowaga

Wine On Hertel, Buffalo