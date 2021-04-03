42 WNY restaurants awarded Door Dash COVID-19 relief grants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly four dozen WNY restaurants will be getting a financial boost thanks to the food delivery service Door Dash. Winners have been announced for its COVID-19 Relief Grant program.
Door Dash provided an opportunity for eateries struggling due to the pandemic with an opportunity to win a grant under its Main St. Strong Pledge. The program is providing grants to cover operating costs including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor dining capacity, and other expenses.
“Restaurants have faced unprecedented challenges in the last year, and DoorDash is proud to support them,” said David London, Head of U.S. East & Federal Government Relations at DoorDash. “It is our hope that these grants will help restaurants as they continue to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.”
Each of the 42 restaurants below will receive a $5,000 grant:
- 773 North, Grand Island
- Armor Inn & Tap Room, Lake View
- Bada Bing Bar & Grill, Buffalo
- Bellini's Bistro, Buffalo
- Cantina 62, Buffalo
- Carbone's Pizza, Buffalo
- Casa Azul, Buffalo
- The Cheesy Chick Cafe, Clarence
- Coyote Cafe, Hamburg
- EM Tea Coffee Cup Cafe, Buffalo
- Freddy J's BBQ, Buffalo
- Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo
- Haak's Cakes, Hamburg
- Hat Trix Bar and Grill, Hamburg
- The Hollow Bistro & Brew, Clarence
- The Isle View, Tonawanda
- John & Mary's Lackawanna
- Joe's Deli, Buffalo
- Jolly Jug, Amherst
- Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Buffalo
- Mel's Place, Chaffee
- Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo
- Misuta Chow's, Buffalo
- My Tomato Pie, Amherst
- Nellai Banana Leaf, Williamsville
- Nick’s Place Express, Kenmore
- Old School Tavern, Buffalo
- Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant, Buffalo
- Phat Catz, Buffalo
- Pho Cafe, Getzville
- Phovana Restaurant, Amherst
- Saigon Bangkok, Hamburg
- Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Buffalo
- Serafim’s Greek on the Street, Kenmore
- Sweet Life Dessert Experience, Tonawanda
- SZND Dining, Buffalo
- Taqueria Los Mayas, Cheektowaga
- This Little Pig, Williamsville
- Tipico Coffee, Buffalo
- Wallenwein’s Hotel, East Aurora
- Waves Restaurant, Cheektowaga
- Wine On Hertel, Buffalo
“This is a huge help,” said Ben Holmes, Owner, Wallenwein’s Hotel. “It will help me in many different ways. We will be able to put up some barriers between tables to help us to bring in more people and expand our seating. It will also help with payroll and to fix some equipment that we have been neglecting due to lack of funds. Grants like this help a ton to keep a historic and iconic restaurant from having to close their doors which has become all too common in the past year.”