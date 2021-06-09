Sunflowers of Sanborn celebrates final day of 2021 season

SANBORN, N.Y. — If you haven't been to the Sunflowers of Sanborn yet this summer, Monday is your last chance.
The Sunflowers of Sanborn posted on Facebook Monday morning that Labor Day will be their final day of the 2021 season, and they plan on going out with a bang.
In honor of their last day, the farm will be hosting pop-up shops, food trucks and of course their U-pick sunflower field.
Some of the attractions include:
- Lindsey Vega Buffalo apparel pop-up
- Toe Ring Creations
- Steaksters
- Fat Bob’s BBQ
- Sweet Melodies
- House of Munch
Food trucks will be on site from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the Sunflowers of Sanborn will stay open until 8 p.m.