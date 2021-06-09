Sunflowers of Sanborn celebrates final day of 2021 season

The Sunflowers of Sanborn posted on Facebook Monday morning that Labor Day will be their final day of the 2021 season.

SANBORN, N.Y. — If you haven't been to the Sunflowers of Sanborn yet this summer, Monday is your last chance.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn posted on Facebook Monday morning that Labor Day will be their final day of the 2021 season, and they plan on going out with a bang.

In honor of their last day, the farm will be hosting pop-up shops, food trucks and of course their U-pick sunflower field.

Some of the attractions include:

Lindsey Vega Buffalo apparel pop-up

Toe Ring Creations

Steaksters

Fat Bob’s BBQ

Sweet Melodies

House of Munch