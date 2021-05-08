Scratch Pantry serving up food fresh from the farm

ARCADE, N.Y. — Scratch Pantry in Arcade is a family-run small business that emphasizes fresh food and togetherness.
It might look like just a roadside stand on Route 98 in Wyoming County, but inside that small structure is locally made and locally grown food items and produce. A mother and daughter team stock the shelves with sauces, jellies, and several other types of items that they make out of their home.
Coming soon around the building is a beautiful field of sunflowers. They were planted in memory of a beloved husband and father.
Scratch Pantry invites all to visit the sunflower patch to use for pictures, they will also be snipping and selling sunflowers when they become available. The business does not have a website, but you can find more information about the Scratch Pantry on Facebook with all of their latest offerings.