Scratch Pantry serving up food fresh from the farm

ARCADE, N.Y. — Scratch Pantry in Arcade is a family-run small business that emphasizes fresh food and togetherness.

It might look like just a roadside stand on Route 98 in Wyoming County, but inside that small structure is locally made and locally grown food items and produce. A mother and daughter team stock the shelves with sauces, jellies, and several other types of items that they make out of their home.

Coming soon around the building is a beautiful field of sunflowers. They were planted in memory of a beloved husband and father.