Sunflowers of Sanborn opening August 1

SANBORN, N.Y. — One of Western New York's favorite summer attractions is reopening next month.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn announced Monday that it will open for the season on August 1. In a Facebook post, the Sunflowers of Sanborn released a list of all of its planned events.

Some of the events include things like a law enforcement appreciation lunch, a chicken barbecue, a craft show and a kids day.

You can view the full list of events below:

August 1 - Opening Day

- Opening Day August 5 - Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch

- Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch August 7 - Car Show

- Car Show August 8 - JC's Chicken BBQ

- JC's Chicken BBQ August 14-15 - Craft Show

- Craft Show August 21 - Kids Day

- Kids Day August 28-29 - Craft Show and Wild Kritters Exhibit

- Craft Show and Wild Kritters Exhibit September 7 - Food Truck Rodeo