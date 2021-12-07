Sunflowers of Sanborn opening August 1

SANBORN, N.Y. — One of Western New York's favorite summer attractions is reopening next month.
The Sunflowers of Sanborn announced Monday that it will open for the season on August 1. In a Facebook post, the Sunflowers of Sanborn released a list of all of its planned events.
Some of the events include things like a law enforcement appreciation lunch, a chicken barbecue, a craft show and a kids day.
You can view the full list of events below:
- August 1 - Opening Day
- August 5 - Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch
- August 7 - Car Show
- August 8 - JC's Chicken BBQ
- August 14-15 - Craft Show
- August 21 - Kids Day
- August 28-29 - Craft Show and Wild Kritters Exhibit
- September 7 - Food Truck Rodeo
Daily activities at the Sunflowers of Sanborn include a corn maze, hay rides, and pick your own sunflowers.