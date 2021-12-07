x
Sunflowers of Sanborn opening August 1

SANBORN, N.Y. — One of Western New York's favorite summer attractions is reopening next month.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn announced Monday that it will open for the season on August 1. In a Facebook post, the Sunflowers of Sanborn released a list of all of its planned events. 

Some of the events include things like a law enforcement appreciation lunch, a chicken barbecue, a craft show and a kids day.

You can view the full list of events below:

  • August 1 - Opening Day
  • August 5 - Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch
  • August 7 - Car Show
  • August 8 - JC's Chicken BBQ
  • August 14-15 - Craft Show
  • August 21 - Kids Day
  • August 28-29 - Craft Show and Wild Kritters Exhibit
  • September 7 - Food Truck Rodeo

Daily activities at the Sunflowers of Sanborn include a corn maze, hay rides, and pick your own sunflowers.

   

