Sunflowers of Sanborn postpones opening day to August 2

SANBORN, N.Y. — One of Western New York's favorite summer attractions is set to open this week.
The Sunflowers of Sanborn originally planned to open for the season on August 1, but due to inclement weather, those plans were forced to change. In a Facebook post-Sunday morning, the Sunflowers of Sanborn said the opening day has been postponed until Monday, August 2.
Last month the Sunflowers of Sanborn released a list of all of its planned events for the month of August. Some of the events include things like a law enforcement appreciation lunch, a chicken barbecue, a craft show and a kids day.
You can view the full list of events below:
- August 2 - Opening Day
- August 5 - Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch
- August 7 - Car Show
- August 8 - JC's Chicken BBQ
- August 14-15 - Craft Show
- August 21 - Kids Day
- August 28-29 - Craft Show and Wild Kritters Exhibit
- September 7 - Food Truck Rodeo
Daily activities at the Sunflowers of Sanborn include a corn maze, hayrides, and pick your own sunflowers.