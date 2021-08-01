Sunflowers of Sanborn postpones opening day to August 2

The Sunflowers of Sanborn originally planned to open for the season on August 1, but due to inclement weather, those plans were forced to change.

SANBORN, N.Y. — One of Western New York's favorite summer attractions is set to open this week.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn originally planned to open for the season on August 1, but due to inclement weather, those plans were forced to change. In a Facebook post-Sunday morning, the Sunflowers of Sanborn said the opening day has been postponed until Monday, August 2.

Last month the Sunflowers of Sanborn released a list of all of its planned events for the month of August. Some of the events include things like a law enforcement appreciation lunch, a chicken barbecue, a craft show and a kids day.

You can view the full list of events below:

August 2 - Opening Day

- Opening Day August 5 - Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch

- Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch August 7 - Car Show

- Car Show August 8 - JC's Chicken BBQ

- JC's Chicken BBQ August 14-15 - Craft Show

- Craft Show August 21 - Kids Day

- Kids Day August 28-29 - Craft Show and Wild Kritters Exhibit

- Craft Show and Wild Kritters Exhibit September 7 - Food Truck Rodeo