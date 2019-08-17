LOCKPORT, N.Y. — State Senator Robert Ortt announced Saturday morning he is running for the 27th Congressional District seat.

"I'm not running for Congress to have a seat at the table. I'm running for Congress to flip the table over," Ortt said.

Ortt is the third Republican to announce their candidacy after Beth Parlato and State Senator Chris Jacobs previously announced that they are running.

Ortt made the official announcement at the Lockport VFW on Saturday morning and had another news conference at 1 p.m. at Batavia City Hall.

He said Friday that he was planning a big announcement regarding the 27th Congressional District, implying his intention to run.

Ortt is currently the Republican representative for the 62nd State Senate district, covering Niagara and Orleans counties.

The Bronze Star recipient also previously served as the mayor of North Tonawanda.

"I think it's so important that we have a strong, conservative, veteran voice, a battle-tested leader in this race. I think it's important for the people of the district, and I think it's important for our country and for our president. I think we need someone in there that we know is gonna have the president's back on his agenda," Ortt said.

Democrat Nate McMurray announced his candidacy for the seat a week before on August 10.

It is still unclear at this time whether or not current Rep. Chris Collins, who is facing federal insider trading charges, will run again. However, he has continued to raise money for his campaign.

There is still talk about other Republicans who could potentially join the race

Nonetheless, Ortt says no matter who decides to run, he's in it for the long hall.

Ortt posted a video on his Facebook campaign page Saturday morning:

