BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rep. Chris Collins hasn't actually officially announced he is running again for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He has, however, continued to raise money for his campaign.

Collins recently donated $500,000 of his own money to his campaign.

He told 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley that donations have been harder to come by since his indictment last August on federal insider trading charges.

"If you look back to 1998, I did run that campaign against John LaFalce primarily with my own money. Same thing in 2007 for county executive, I put in a million of my own. Likewise, when I ran against Kathy Hochul in 2012, fundraising was difficult.

"I'm just signaling to folks that if I run, we're gonna have the funds to run and to get out message out."

Collins was just cleared of three federal charges against him.

The congressman told 2 On Your Side that he will likely decide officially by the end of the year whether or to seek another two-year term.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Nate McMurray announces candidacy for NY-27 to 'finish what he started'

Rep. Chris Collins likely to decide by year’s end whether to seek re-election

Three fewer charges against Rep. Chris Collins in new indictment