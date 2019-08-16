NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — State Senator Robert Ortt says he's planning a big announcement concerning the 27th congressional District.

That's the district currently served by Congressman Chris Collins, who is awaiting trial on an insider trading indictment, and who has not yet decided whether he will run again for the seat.

Several sources tell 2 On Your Side Ortt is expected to announce he is running.

Currently, Ortt is the Republican representative for the 62nd district, covering Niagara and Orleans counties.

Ortt is scheduled to speak Saturday morning at the Lockport VFW and Saturday afternoon at Batavia City Hall.

We will of course update this story as we learn new information.