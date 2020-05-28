State lawmakers want schools to have outdoor graduation ceremonies

The group is asking Governor Andrew Cuomo to allow schools to host ceremonies in July.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's no question that high school seniors have missed out on a lot of final-year traditions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a group of state senators are asking Governor Andrew Cuomo to allow middle schools, high schools, and colleges to host socially distanced graduation ceremonies outdoors this summer.

"This has been a tough year for high school seniors," said State Senator and NYS Education Committee Chairwoman Shelley Mayer (D - Yonkers). "Everything they planned for didn't happen and believe with appropriate scientific guidance, there certainly can be a way in big spaces for districts to do this.

With school buildings closed for the remainder of this academic year, many local districts are still figuring out the right way to honor their seniors. Some have held drive-thru ceremonies, some are holding virtual ceremonies, while others are in talks with the Transit Drive-In to hold ceremonies at its location in Lockport.