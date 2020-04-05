LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With the school year over, schools across the state are looking for unique ways to honor their graduating class while adhering to social distancing rules.

And now, local drive-in movie theaters are getting a lot of attention.

Rick Cohen, the owner of the Transit Drive-In, says they have heard from 35 school districts that are interested in having their graduation ceremonies there.

And that number is expected to grow.

The schools themselves are planning the visuals behind the ceremonies with pictures and video.

The drive-in is paying close attention to exactly when it will be allowed to open up.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's Pause Order expires on May 15. At that point, specific regions of the state may be able to start to reopen.

And, the Transit Drive-In hopes to not only have graduation ceremonies but also start showing movies again.

"We're going to have ticketing through an app so you don't even have to talk to the cashier at the entrance we're going to scan cell phones and scan tickets you don't even have to open your window," Cohen said.

Once the drive-in is allowed to reopen, graduation ceremonies would be held at night, Monday through Thursday.

Depending on the size of the respective school's graduating class, several schools may have graduations using one screen or one school, if big enough, could use multiple screens.

The Transit Drive-In says it's not sure if it'll be able to sell drinks and snacks, so you'll probably have to bring your own.

And you'll have to wear a mask in order to use the bathroom.

"It's a safe alternative, it's feasible, it will be memorable and the kids deserve graduation," Cohen said.

RELATED: St. Joe's plans drive-through graduation event for its seniors

RELATED: LeBron James hosting 'Graduate Together' to honor 2020 class nationwide

RELATED: John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' will honor Class of 2020 graduates