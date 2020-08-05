WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Two local high schools are planning on continuing to hold graduations for their seniors, albeit a little differently.

West Seneca East and West High Schools will hold virtual graduations in early July, at the Transit Drive-In Movie Theater for seniors and their families to enjoy from within their cars. The graduation will also be live streamed online.

East's graduation is scheduled for July 8 at 9 p.m. and West's graduation is scheduled for July 13 at 9 p.m. Both dates are tentative and dependent on the drive-thru's ability to reopen.

