Splash pad hours extended Wednesday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday morning that all splash pads in Buffalo that are open, hours will be extended.

Splash pads are normally open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but will be open until 8 p.m. due to a Heat Advisory in our area.

Right now, Houghton Park's splash is closed due to a water main break.

Below is a list of open splash pads to help beat the heat: