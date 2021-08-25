Splash pad hours extended Wednesday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday morning that all splash pads in Buffalo that are open, hours will be extended.
Splash pads are normally open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but will be open until 8 p.m. due to a Heat Advisory in our area.
Right now, Houghton Park's splash is closed due to a water main break.
Below is a list of open splash pads to help beat the heat:
- Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, at the foot of Porter Avenue
- Allison Park, at Reese Street, adjacent to Asarese Matters Center
- Masten Park, at Best Street, adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion
- MLK Jr. Park Basin, at Best Street and Fillmore Avenue
- Lanigan Park, at South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street
- Lincoln Park, at the foot of Quincy Street
- Cazenovia Park, behind the park casino
- Houghton Park, at the foot of Spahn Street
- Schiller Park at the Sprenger Street side of the park
- Roosevelt Park, at the foot of Roosevelt Avenue