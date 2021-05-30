10 City of Buffalo splash pads will open on Memorial Day

In 2020, only the city's three largest splash pads ever opened because of COVID-19 restrictions, specifically social distancing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten splash pads across the City of Buffalo will be open on Memorial Day.

One splash pad will remain closed: the Kensington Park splash pad is closed because the pool there is under reconstruction.

“I’m excited to announce 10 of our 11 splash pads will open on Memorial Day. We know there’s a lot of pent-up demand for outdoor water activities, so we’re excited to be able to open our popular splash pads as we move out of pandemic restrictions.” Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.

Weather permitting, the splash pads will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, through Labor Day. Splashpad locations include:

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, at the foot of Porter Avenue;

Allison Park, at Reese Street, adjacent to Asarese Matters Center;

Masten Park, at Best Street, adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion;

MLK Jr. Park Basin, at Best Street and Fillmore Avenue;

Lanigan Park, at South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street;

Lincoln Park, at the foot of Quincy Street;

Cazenovia Park, behind the park casino;

Houghton Park, at the foot of Spahn Street;

Schiller Park at the Sprenger Street side of the park; and

Roosevelt Park, at the foot of Roosevelt Avenue.

More details on splash pad rules can be found online here.

Earlier this month, Mayor Brown announced the opening of two City of Buffalo indoor pools with restrictions that include making reservations.