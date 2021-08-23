Houghton Park splash pad closed due to water main break

Crews anticipate the repair work being completed by later this week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids in Kaisertown will have to find another place to cool off for the next couple of days.

City of Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Mike Finn said Monday the splash pad at Houghton Park is closed due to a water main break. Crews expect to have repair work done by the end of the week.

The closest splash pad to Houghton Park is at Cazenovia Park.

Here is a list of other city splash pads open every day from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. to help beat the heat:

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park - foot of Porter Avenue

Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center

Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best Street and Fillmore Avenue

Lanigan Park - South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy Street

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Schiller Park - Sprenger Street side of park

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Avenue