Houghton Park splash pad closed due to water main break

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids in Kaisertown will have to find another place to cool off for the next couple of days.
City of Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Mike Finn said Monday the splash pad at Houghton Park is closed due to a water main break. Crews expect to have repair work done by the end of the week.
The closest splash pad to Houghton Park is at Cazenovia Park.
Here is a list of other city splash pads open every day from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. to help beat the heat:
- Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park - foot of Porter Avenue
- Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center
- Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion
- MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best Street and Fillmore Avenue
- Lanigan Park - South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street
- Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy Street
- Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino
- Schiller Park - Sprenger Street side of park
- Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Avenue
The city's two indoor pools, Connors Kait Harrity Memorial Pool at Cazenovia Park and the Lovejoy Pool at 1171 Lovejoy are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for open and lane swimming.