Southern Tier Brewing gets closer to opening its Canalside location

At 13,000 square feet, the HarborCenter site will be the company’s third-largest location.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Southern Tier Brewing is getting closer to bringing its brews to downtown Buffalo, but fans will have to wait until after summer ends.

Signs have gone up outside the former (716) Food & Sport space at the LECOM Harborcenter at Canalside, and workers continue renovations inside, including replacing and reconfiguring seating and furniture and installing new carpet and furnishings.