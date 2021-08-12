M&T delays back-to-office plans following Delta variant surge

M&T Bank announced internally last week that it is delaying a return-to-office mandate because of the evolving public health situation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the largest employers in Buffalo is delaying its back-to-office plans because of the Delta variant.

M&T Bank announced internally last week that it is delaying a return-to-office mandate because of the evolving public health situation. The announcement applied to administrative and back office employees; customer-facing bank personnel have worked onsite daily throughout the pandemic. Additionally, M&T buildings are open for employees interested in returning on a volunteer basis.

Still, the bank’s decision will be closely watched in Buffalo and beyond, especially since large financial firms have made waves in recent months as they pursued divergent return-to-office strategies.