Griffon is seeking a series of tax breaks, and the NCIDA directors are expected to vote on the package Sept. 8.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — The Griffon Gastropub’s plan to turn a Youngstown supermarket into its first craft beer production center was roundly supported by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency’s directors.

The NCIDA spent 30 minutes during its Aug. 11 meeting questioning Griffon co-founder Ed Webster about the nearly $1 million project.

