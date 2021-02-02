Snowmobile collision in Cattaraugus County sends 2 juveniles to the hospital

Four young people were involved in the crash that ended in a body of water.

CONEWANGO, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is reporting that last week, on January 26, a snowmobile accident in Conewango, a town northeast of Jamestown, sent two young people to the hospital.

Around 11:34 p.m., both the sheriff's and emergency medical services responded to Route 241 for two snowmobiles that had collided. In total, there were four juveniles involved in the collision, the sheriff's office says.

The collision had occurred over a bed of water, but the young people were able to get out of the water and into a home.

According to the sheriff's office, one person was taken to UPMC and another was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital. The two other people, with their parents, refused treatment after being treated at the scene.