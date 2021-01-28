Following advice from health officials, Section VI postpones wrestling until May

This decision comes after the five county health departments in the WNY Region recommended delaying wrestling until the COVID positive cases come down.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Section VI executive committee announced Thursday that it will move wrestling to the spring season.

This decision comes after the five county health departments in the Western New York Region recommended delaying wrestling until the COVID positive cases come down.

New York State released new guidance for sports and recreation Friday, which now allows high-risk high school sports to resume on February 1.

The Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara county health departments released a joint statement on Wednesday, strongly recommending that interscholastic, intramural and amateur wrestling teams and leagues in Western New York should cancel or postpone their winter 2021 seasons.

"Our Executive Committee met with representatives from all five counties and chose to follow the pleas of our health officials and the CDC, to pause our wrestling season," said Section VI President Brett Banker in a press release. "We never discussed canceling wrestling completely although that was an option. We know that a move to spring may cause conflicts with athletes and coaches, however, we are thankful we had this alternative.

Wrestling will begin May 10 and run through June 30 along with baseball, softball, tennis, lacrosse and track. Section VI also informed the state association that they will not participate in state play this spring.