16 fire companies respond to Chautauqua County house fire

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says that 16 fire departments had to work together to put out a house fire on Wednesday due to the cold weather.
The fire happened at a house on Ball Hill Road in the Town of Villenova around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday night. To start, South Dayton Fire arrived, but due to the cold weather and a lack of water, a total of 16 fire departments ended up responding.
The fire departments fought the fire through the night and no one was injured. The fire is still under investigation.