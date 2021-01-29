16 fire companies respond to Chautauqua County house fire

South Dayton Fire reached the house fire first, but due to the cold weather and a lack of water, a total of 16 fire departments ended up responding.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says that 16 fire departments had to work together to put out a house fire on Wednesday due to the cold weather.

The fire happened at a house on Ball Hill Road in the Town of Villenova around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday night. To start, South Dayton Fire arrived, but due to the cold weather and a lack of water, a total of 16 fire departments ended up responding.