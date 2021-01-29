Cold weather prompts temporary closure of COVID-19 testing sites in Buffalo, Sanborn

A New York State Police spokesperson said the sites at Perry Street in downtown Buffalo and at Niagara County Community College will not be open Friday or Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather prompted the closure of two Western New York COVID-19 testing sites.

A New York State Police spokesperson said the testing sites at Perry Street in downtown Buffalo and at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn will not be open on Friday or Saturday.

The announcement came on a day where the number of people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region dropped slightly to 419 on Wednesday.

The rolling average of percent positive for all eight Western New York counties on Thursday are:

Wyoming, 7.9%

Chautauqua, 7.7%

Niagara, 6.9%

Orleans, 6.2%

Genesee, 5.4%

Erie, 5.2%

Allegany, 5.1%

Cattaraugus, 4.8%