Slow Roll 'Truth & Reconciliation Ride' going past Tops memorial

Last year Slow Roll raised $20,000 instead of having its ride immediately following the shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The community marked one year since the racist mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson. On Monday, Slow Roll will be holding a ride to reflect and remember.

The 10-mile Truth & Reconciliation Ride will make start at Em Tea Coffee Cup Cafe on Oakgrove Ave and make two stops. The first stop will be made at Tops on Jefferson where Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo will speak. The second stop will be made at Urban Fruits & Veggies for reflection.

The ride will go through Hamlin Park, Genesee-Moselle, Kingsley, Elmwood Village, Oxford Triangle and Cold Springs, along major streets Humboldt, East Ferry, Fillmore, Jefferson, East & West Utica, Main, West Utica and Elmwood.

The night will be capped off with a party with food from Imperial Pizza and Em Tea Coffe Cup. Drinks will be available from Community Beer Works and Chateau Buffalo. Live music will also be provided by Vin DeRosa and Slow Roll fellowship.

Last year Slow Roll raised $20,000 instead of having its ride immediately following the shooting.

"We advocate for different causes in and around the city as you'll see in some of our ride themes for this particular season. Truly as you are on bikes, you get to connect with people. You get to know individuals and the other part is that by riding in the different neighborhoods that we set our routes for, we get to see the places all over the City of Buffalo," Janelle Brooks, president of the Slow Roll board of directors previously told 2 On Your Side.