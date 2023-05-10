GObike Buffalo planning 4 pit stops for people ridding in on Ride Your Bike to Work Day

Ride Your Bike to Work Day is May 17.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Ride Your Bike to Work Day is Wednesday, May 17. And in an effort to get more people out to participate, GObike Buffalo is planning four pit stops around the city for people to refuel while riding into work starting at 7:30 a.m.

Stops along major bike routes include:

Delaware Avenue bike lane at Utica (Annunciation Church lawn)

Broadway Street bike lane at Cedar Street (GObike Headquarters!)

Niagara Street protected cycle track at Hampshire Street

Hostel Buffalo Niagara on Main Street

Grab-and-go breakfasts burritos and coffee will be available to riders who come through each stop. Prizes and t-shirts will also be available to celebrate the day.

There is also a GO Buffalo Niagara Bike to Work Week Challenge riders can be entered into a drawing for one of five $50 716 e-gift cards for every two rides they complete during the week.

GObike Buffalo is also bringing back the SkyRide event that allows people to bike over the Skyway.

The classic SkyRide will start at Outer Harbor through the GObike tunnel and on the grass that is used for concerts. Bikers will then proceed up and over the Skyway, turn around at Church Street, and then head back over.

A new event this year is aimed at more serious bikers with a competitive spirit. A SkyRace is being introduced.