10th Slow Roll kicks off in Buffalo on Monday evening

The first ride begins at Niagara Square on Monday at 6:30 p.m. It ends at 8 p.m. back in Niagara Square with an after party.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marks the first day of the 10th Slow Roll in Buffalo.

"We tell folks that slow roll is more than just a bike ride. It is a community of individuals from a very diverse background," said Janelle Brooks, president of the Slow Roll board of directors.

There will be 27 chances for Western New Yorkers to get on their bikes and ride a 10-mile course at a slower pace from May through October.

The first is at Niagara Square on Monday at 6:30 p.m. It ends at 8 p.m. back in Niagara Square with an after party.

If you don't have a bike, you can rent one from Reddy Bike or the East Side Bike Club for free.

This season, there are also eight Pedal Parties happening on weekends and five Tickets to Roll.

"We advocate for different causes in and around the city as you'll see in some of our ride themes for this particular season. Truly as you are on bikes, you get to connect with people. You get to know individuals and the other part is that by riding in the different neighborhoods that we set our routes for, we get to see the places all over the City of Buffalo," Brooks said.

This year, the group will ride for the restoration of Humboldt Parkway on May 22 and for issues surrounding veterans on Memorial Day.

The 'Truth and Reconciliation' theme ride is also back this year. It was canceled last year because of the mass shooting at Tops. Slow Roll raised $20,000 instead for all those impacted.

The Slow Roll was started in Detroit a decade ago and quickly made its way to other cities, including Buffalo.

So if you love cycling and want to know more of your neighbors, the Slow Roll may be just what you need to make Mondays a bit better.

"Come on down. Just meet us," Brooks said. "Whether they might know us specifically, they're bound to see someone they can connect with. And even if they don't know anyone and they're brand new to the city, they will make a friend and that's for sure."