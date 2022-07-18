Slow Roll returns to North Buffalo Monday night

According to Slow Roll organizers, Monday's bike ride will also serve as a celebration for Reddy Bikeshare's sixth birthday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week Slow Roll Buffalo is returning to Hertel Avenue.

The free and inclusive community bike ride will kick off at the alley side of "Hertel Walls." Hertel Walls is a public art project, which was started back in 2017 with the help of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and Councilmember Joel Feroleto.

According to Slow Roll organizers, Monday's bike ride will also serve as a celebration for Reddy Bikeshare's sixth birthday.

"We're hitting Hertel to help our friends at Reddy Bikeshare celebrate their sixth birthday, emerging from the nation's first GPS-based bikeshare program to an ever-expanding nonprofit providing hundreds of rental bikes at reasonable rates in Buffalo and Niagara Falls," event organizers said in a press release.

The 10-mile round-trip route will go through various neighborhoods including North Park, University Heights, Lasalle and Starin Central. The ride will also make two stops at the Lasalle Station and at the North Park Community School.

Following the bike ride, an after party will be held at Hertel Alley Murals featuring food, drinks and live music.

The after party will include food from Imperial Pizza, Breva Kitchen and more. There will also be drinks provided by Community Beer Works, Chateau Buffalo and Libby's Lemonade.

Couldn't make it to the ride Monday night? Other Slow Roll community bike rides are happening this season. Check out the schedule below:

July 18 - Hertel Alley Murals

July 25 - Lafayette Square

Aug. 1 - Maritime Center

Aug. 8 - Fruit Belt

Aug. 15 - Niagara Frontier Food Terminal

Aug. 22 - Central Terminal

Aug. 29 - The Foundry

Sept. 5 - Eugene V Debs Hall

Sept. 12 - Tow Path Park

Sept. 19 - Park Vue

Sept. 26 - History Museum

Oct. 3 - Olivencia Center

Oct. 10 - Big Ditch Brewing

Oct. 17 - Adam Mickiewicz Library

Oct. 24 - Irish Center

Oct. 31 - Community Beer Works