New drivers must take a pedestrian and bicycle safety course in order to obtain license

Gov. Kathy Hochul signs into legislation a new requirement for drivers to practice bicycle safety measures.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New legislation regarding bicycle safety will come into effect as Gov. Kathy Hochul takes measures that will require new drivers to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety when on the road.

This new requirement will be apart of new drivers pre-licensing exam and will be a prerequisite to obtaining any motor vehicle license.

"My top priority as Governor is to keep New Yorkers safe, and it is common sense to make pedestrian and bike safety education mandatory for drivers," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "This law will help prevent crashes and save lives, and I thank my partners in the Assembly and Senate for passing this legislation to make our streets safer."

This new legislation will soon be added to the department of motor vehicles instruction handbook, and it's not the only new driving safety measures being put into play.

This includes the signed legislation in June that would reauthorize and expand the use of New York City school zone speed cameras to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Last October Governor Hochul also signed legislation establishing a school bus motorist education fund, which served to protect the safety of school children, and the completion of $11.3 million in pedestrian safety projects in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

The New York Bicycling Coalition Executive Director Keith Pickett said, "New York Bicycling Coalition applauds Governor Hochul for signing this common sense bill to educate new motorists, and in turn make our roads and streets safer for the most vulnerable people using them. Our members in all corners of the state thank the Governor and legislature for this important step forward."