Slow Roll holding 'Americana Ride' Monday night

The "Americana Ride" will start and end Monday night at the Cave located at 71 Military Road.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo is holding its 10th free and inclusive community bike ride Monday night.

The "Americana Ride" will start and end Monday night at the Cave located at 71 Military Road. The Cave has the same owners as Sportsmens Tavern, and is located behind the tavern in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

The 10-mile round trip route makes stops in all different neighborhoods and will end at the Cave with live music, food and drinks. The ride begins at 6:30 p.m.

Can't make it to the ride Monday night? Other Slow Roll community bike rides are happening this month. Check out the schedule below:

July 12 - Groove Lounge

July 19 - Five Points Bakery

July 26 - Kerns Ave Bowling Center