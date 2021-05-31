Monday night's ride will begin and end at the Liberty Hound beside the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo will continue a Memorial Day tradition with Monday night's ride pushing off from the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park and taking cyclists past some of Buffalo's war memorials.

The 10-mile roundtrip will start and end at the Liberty Hound and make stops at the Spanish War/WW I Memorial and Jesse Clipper Square. The ride will include neighborhoods Canalside, downtown, Copper Town, Willert Park, Johnson, Emslie, and Lower West Side.

Current gathering guidelines will be followed, including splitting riders into groups as needed.