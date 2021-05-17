Face masks optional during Slow Roll community bike rides

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In response to the CDC's updated guidance about public gatherings, Slow Roll Buffalo says it is changing its face mask requirements.
Starting at Monday night's Slow Roll, masks will now be optional during the ride. However, face masks will still be required before and after the free community bike rides. At this time, bicyclists will still be split into groups with staggered start times.
Monday's "Vaccination Ride" will start and end at the Zone One Entertainment Complex, located at 30 East Amherst Street. The 10-mile "Vaccination Ride" aims to showcase various locations and organizations in Buffalo that are helping serve the local vaccination effort. Organizers say the ride will stop at two vaccination sites: Northwest Community Center on Lawn Avenue and Parker Pharmacy on Hertel Avenue.
“Our decision to remove the requirement for masking during the ride is based on evidence of the increasing numbers of people getting vaccinated against COVID, the effectiveness of the vaccine, and that transmission of COVID-19 while outdoors is minimal” said Dr. Karen Huffman, a PhD in infectious disease who serves on Slow Roll's board of directors.
“We encourage everyone to continue wearing masks if they so choose, especially those who have yet to be vaccinated or who may have people in their lives who are unvaccinated. Personally, I am vaccinated and will continue to wear a mask when in a crowd that might include unvaccinated people, indoors or outdoors.”
You can view the current Slow Roll schedule below:
- May 17 - Zone One Entertainment Complex
- May 24 - Central Park Grill
- May 31 - Liberty Hound
- June 7 - Olivencia Community Center
- June 14 - Buffalo Irish Center
- June 21 - Je Ne Sais Quoi
- June 28 - Community Beer Works
- July 5 - The Cave
- July 12 - Groove Lounge
- July 19 - Five Points Bakery
- July 26 - Kerns Ave Bowling Center
