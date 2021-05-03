Slow Roll community bike rides return in the City of Buffalo

Slow Roll Buffalo kicked off it's 2021 season Monday evening at Big Ditch Brewing Company for the first night ride of the season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free and inclusive community bike rides have returned to the Queen City.

Last year, many of the Slow Roll events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this spring, the event has returned with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

Masks are required for those looking to participate in the bike rides. Bicyclists will also be split into groups with staggered start times as a way to stay under the public gathering limit.

The Monday night rides start at 6:30 p.m. at a new location each week, and are guided by Slow Roll's trained group of volunteers. Each bike ride will have two stops to regroup and teach participants about the different parts of Buffalo.

Following the 10-mile round-trip ride, an "afterparty" will be held with an emphasis of supporting local businesses.

So far, the first half of the six month season has been released. You can view the schedule below:

May 10 - The Terrace at Delaware Park

May 17 - Zone One Entertainment Complex

May 24 - Central Park Grill

May 31 - Liberty Hound

June 7 - Olivencia Community Center

June 14 - Buffalo Irish Center

June 21 - Je Ne Sais Quoi

June 28 - Community Beer Works

July 5 - The Cave

July 12 - Groove Lounge

July 19 - Five Points Bakery

July 26 - Kerns Ave Bowling Center