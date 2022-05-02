Slow Roll Buffalo community bike rides kick off Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo free and inclusive bike rides are returning Monday night.
The first ride of the 27 night season kicks off from Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center at 562 Genesee St. starting at 6:30 p.m. People are encouraged to meet at 6 p.m. ahead of the ride.
Slow Roll Buffalo is one the largest free community bike rides in the world. Its mission is " to provide inclusive experiences by bicycle that connect communities and promote public health."
Scattered throughout the season are a few Ticket to Roll events that will serve as fundraisers to help keep weekly community rides free.
The full scheduled for the 2022 Slow Roll season can be viewed below:
- May 2 - Dnipro Ukrainian Center
- May 9 - Manna At Northland
- May 16 - EM Tea Coffee Cup
- May 23 - Carl-Jeff Barber Shop
- May 30 - Naval Park
- June 6 - Martin House
- June 13 - Butler Park
- June 20 - MLK Park
- June 27 - Broderick Park
- July 4 - Sportsmen's Park
- July 11 - Black Monarchy
- July 18 - Hertel Alley Murals
- July 25 - Lafayette Square
- Aug. 1 - Maritime Center
- Aug. 8 - Fruit Belt
- Aug. 15 - Niagara Frontier Food Terminal
- Aug. 22 - Central Terminal
- Aug. 29 - The Foundry
- Sept. 5 - Eugene V Debs Hall
- Sept. 12 - Tow Path Park
- Sept. 19 - Park Vue
- Sept. 26 - History Museum
- Oct. 3 - Olivencia Center
- Oct. 10 - Big Ditch Brewing
- Oct. 17 - Adam Mickiewicz Library
- Oct. 24 - Irish Center
- Oct. 31 - Community Beer Works
More information about this season's events is available at the the Slow Roll Buffalo website.