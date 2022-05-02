Slow Roll Buffalo community bike rides kick off Monday

The first of 27 free Monday night rides starts at Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center at 6:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo free and inclusive bike rides are returning Monday night.

The first ride of the 27 night season kicks off from Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center at 562 Genesee St. starting at 6:30 p.m. People are encouraged to meet at 6 p.m. ahead of the ride.

Slow Roll Buffalo is one the largest free community bike rides in the world. Its mission is " to provide inclusive experiences by bicycle that connect communities and promote public health."

Scattered throughout the season are a few Ticket to Roll events that will serve as fundraisers to help keep weekly community rides free.

The full scheduled for the 2022 Slow Roll season can be viewed below:

May 2 - Dnipro Ukrainian Center

May 9 - Manna At Northland

May 16 - EM Tea Coffee Cup

May 23 - Carl-Jeff Barber Shop

May 30 - Naval Park

June 6 - Martin House

June 13 - Butler Park

June 20 - MLK Park

June 27 - Broderick Park

July 4 - Sportsmen's Park

July 11 - Black Monarchy

July 18 - Hertel Alley Murals

July 25 - Lafayette Square

Aug. 1 - Maritime Center

Aug. 8 - Fruit Belt

Aug. 15 - Niagara Frontier Food Terminal

Aug. 22 - Central Terminal

Aug. 29 - The Foundry

Sept. 5 - Eugene V Debs Hall

Sept. 12 - Tow Path Park

Sept. 19 - Park Vue

Sept. 26 - History Museum

Oct. 3 - Olivencia Center

Oct. 10 - Big Ditch Brewing

Oct. 17 - Adam Mickiewicz Library

Oct. 24 - Irish Center

Oct. 31 - Community Beer Works