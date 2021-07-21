Reddy Bikeshare offering discount on annual passes to celebrate 5th year in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health announced Wednesday that for one week starting today, they will be offering $5 annual passes to Western New Yorkers 18 and older.
This campaign is to celebrate Reddy Bikeshare’s fifth birthday, and the annual passes are normally $55.
Since July of 2016, Reddy Bikeshare has grown from 200 bikes in 45 stations in Buffalo to a total of 400 bikes in 95 stations across Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
Riders have traveled over 330,000 miles.
“Five years ago, our Reddy Bikeshare program was a new and novel idea to encourage healthy, leisurely activity and also environmentally-friendly transportation," said Frank J. Sava, spokesman for Independent Health.
"Today, Reddy Bikeshare is an integral part of our community and continues to be a tremendous success from both a recreational and alternate means of transportation perspective. The bikeshare program is helping our community to embrace fitness and a healthy lifestyle and also enhancing the quality of life for residents in Buffalo and Niagara Falls."
New and expired members interested in taking advantage of the promotion, which is 90 percent off, can click here or download the Social Bicycles app to register and use the promo code REDDYTURNS5 to subscribe for the annual pass.