Reddy Bikeshare offering discount on annual passes to celebrate 5th year in WNY

Reddy Bikeshare celebrating its 5th year of bike-sharing with $5 annual passes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health announced Wednesday that for one week starting today, they will be offering $5 annual passes to Western New Yorkers 18 and older.

This campaign is to celebrate Reddy Bikeshare’s fifth birthday, and the annual passes are normally $55.

Since July of 2016, Reddy Bikeshare has grown from 200 bikes in 45 stations in Buffalo to a total of 400 bikes in 95 stations across Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Riders have traveled over 330,000 miles.

“Five years ago, our Reddy Bikeshare program was a new and novel idea to encourage healthy, leisurely activity and also environmentally-friendly transportation," said Frank J. Sava, spokesman for Independent Health.

"Today, Reddy Bikeshare is an integral part of our community and continues to be a tremendous success from both a recreational and alternate means of transportation perspective. The bikeshare program is helping our community to embrace fitness and a healthy lifestyle and also enhancing the quality of life for residents in Buffalo and Niagara Falls."