Slow Roll Buffalo kicks off first ride of the season

Riders met outside of Dnipro Ukrainian Center Monday night to start the season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo, the Slow Roll is back!

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, slow rollers gathered outside the Dnipro Ukrainian Center on Genesee Street Monday afternoon to kick off their first ride of this season.

Jenelle Brooks is a board member and one of the organizers of Slow Roll Buffalo and says kicking off the season in a way that honors and recognizes the suffering that is taking place in Ukraine I directly in line with what the organization stands for.

"We want to give the folks in the Ukrainian community here in Buffalo an opportunity to talk about what's really happening and how they're personally affected," Brooks says. "Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors."

This season consists of 27 rides, hitting all corners of the Queen City.

"Our rides on Mondays are 10-mile bike rides and we encourage anyone who has a bike and can bike to join us, kids, too," Brooks explains. "We are inclusive."

Rides from around Western New York meet on Mondays at 6 p.m. and start rolling at 6:30 p.m. at a different spot each week. It's all about using the 10-mile trip to talk, connect and explore the city.

Charles Brown has been riding for a quiet a while and tells 2 On Your Side, "It really is amazing. My wife lets me do it because it's a great way to see parts of my city - oh and stay in shape!"

Denise Saia is also a veteran rider and says, "I was always a cyclist and my twin sister actually got me out to do this. Honestly, it's really cool and it kind of got me back into doing it and being with a really nice group with really great people."

The best part is - that you go at your own pace.

For more details on Slow Roll Buffalo rides, visit their website.